Exmouth Under-9s experience a 'mud bath' on visit to Taunton

Action from the Exmouth U9s meeting with Taunton. Picture: RICH WEST Archant

Exmouth Under-9s took to the pitch for their first action of 2020 when they travelled up to Taunton.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For the first time this season, the Exmouth youngsters played in what can only be described as a 'mud bath', which presented the players with a new challenge as quick running was most certainly not something that was possible!

Tries were few and far between for this match; all the hard work was in the middle of the pitch with tackle after tackle being made by both teams until the ball was turned over. The deadlock was broken with Taunton taking first honours. Exmouth fought back well and crossed the try line themselves. The slog fest in midfield continued with tackles and turnovers made by both teams. In what was another terrific all-round performance, special mention must be made of the 'Player of the Week' award winners, James Curtis and Zak Davies, who put in an exceptional tackling performance along with Charlie Reynolds and 'Coakley'.