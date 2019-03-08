Advanced search

Exmouth Under-9s enjoy great morning of action at Cullompton

PUBLISHED: 13:55 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 05 November 2019

Action from the Exmouth Under-9s visit to Cullompton. Picture: RICH WEST

Action from the Exmouth Under-9s visit to Cullompton. Picture: RICH WEST

After a week of wet weather, Exmouth Under-9s travelled across to Mid Devon for action against Cullompton.

A squad of 22 made the trip and what transpired was arguably the best performance of the season from this particular Cockles age group.

With Cullompton having similar numbers available, two games of seven-a-side were played using rolling substitutions.

Both Exmouth teams started their matches brightly, putting in some strong tackles and also holding solid defensive lines.

There was plenty of good handling and passing on show and some impressive footwork that led to the scoring of a number of tries.

Indeed, with regard to the footwork, it was clear that some of the youngsters in the Cockles' ranks must have been watching the previous night's 'Strictly Come Dancing' show on the BBC as it was a case of snake hips and pirouettes to the fore from the youngsters. Inspirational half-time talks from Beau Halford, Lucas Marles and Luis Matthews ensured the boys' concentration levels did not drop throughout the second half. In terms of individual performance, Dan Coackley scored two tries, running from his own try line after turning the ball over, and Beau Halford continually offered great positional and support play, whilst Mason Da'bell-Price put in six continuous tackles of his own to win the ball back for Exmouth.

It all led to a very tough decision as to the player awards, but, after great deliberation, the Player of the Week award went to Charlie Reynolds and Lucas Marles for their great overall performance of tackling, passing and try scoring.

