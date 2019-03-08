Exmouth Under-13s power to impressive success over Withycombe

Hands holding rugby ball (C) 2008 Thinkstock Images

Exmouth Under-13s were in fine form for their local derby meeting with Withycombe, writes Clare Tate.

The young Cockles made a flying start to what was a friendly fixture ahead of competitive rugby this season, scoring a number of tries inside the opening 15 minutes including a brace from full back Richard Kew.

Both his tries came when Withy players cleared their lines with powerful kicks only for Kew to gather the ball and power his way through the defensive lines and over the whitewash.

Zach Houlding (2) and Ned Brown also crossed the try line in that excellent opening period from the Cockles.

Withy kept battling away and got a deserved try of their own, to complete the first half scoring.

Exmouth continued to dominate throughout the second half and had clearly learned from mistakes in their previous two matches against Honiton and Paignton to put a full team performance from the entire squad on the pitch.

George Bungard, showed his flexibility, beginning his shift in the number eight berth end ending it as fly-half, breaking the gain line at will from both positions and setting up a number of tries.

The boys also put their previous deficiencies at the ruck behind them, with players across the squad putting their bodies on the line to win the ball back for their teammates. A particular mention should go to Noah Tate for his determination in those rucks.

Tackling was also of the highest quality with great examples shown by the likes of Olly Bennet, Charlie Tate, Olly Batson, Charlie Freemantle, Freddie Maltby and George Humphries,

What was particularly pleasing to see was two of Exmouth future front row showing they were learning how to use their strength and contribute to this victory as much as any of the try scorers.

Seth Bisgrove and Daniel Squance are both showing the benefits of increased fitness and confidence, contributing hugely to a squad that has realised it's not about who scores the tries, but ensuring they work together to make sure the opportunities are taken.

The challenge for Exmouth is to keep progressing and to remember what made this match so enjoyable for them; working as a squad, putting in the effort in the rough stuff, and avoiding the white line fever that has often left tries begging in the past.