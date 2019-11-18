Exmouth U9s impress in meeting with Tiverton

Action from the Exmouth Under-9s meeting with Tiverton at Exmouth Community College. Picture RICH WEST Archant

Exmouth Under-9s took on Tiverton in a contest played out on the artificial surface at Exmouth Community College.

Tommy Stewart in action for Exmouth U9s against Tiverton. Picture RICH WEST Tommy Stewart in action for Exmouth U9s against Tiverton. Picture RICH WEST

Without a puddle of mud in site, and parents happy that the washing machine could have a Sunday off, Exmouth were soon doing what they do best...scoring tries! Tiverton had some big players in their squad, however this didn't stop Mason Da'bell-Price and Dan Coakley from putting in a great tackling display, and a halt to Tivertons forward play.

However, the young Cockles did make hard work for themselves, trying to run through the middle of Tivertons defence.

A half time team talk to encourage more passing between themselves led to much better match play.

James 'Twinkle Toes' Messenger soon found himself crossing the try line before Riley West and Rupert Dunn also crossed the whitewash - as did a number of other players in a fine all-round show from the young Cockles.

The Exmouth Player of the Week awards went to Lucas Marles and George Williams, both of whom were outstanding from first whistle to last.