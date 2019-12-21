Exmouth suffer third home defeat of the league season

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth went down to a seventh defeat in 12 South West Premier games this season, and suffered a second straight home reversal when beaten 19-17 at home by Launceston.

When the sides had met in Cornwall back on September 14, the Cockles powered their way to a whopping 76-24 win.

No such end result this time as the Cockles became the third team in the division this season to suffer three home defeats.

So far this term Newbury Blues, Drybrook and now the Cockles, have been beaten three times at home.

The flip side of that fact though is that Exmouth are one of seven South West Premier teams to win on opposition grounds more than once with the Cockles having won this season so far away at Launceston and Camborne.

Barnstaple are head and shoulders above all the other teams in the division in terms of away wins for Barum have won on four opposition grounds, winning at Brixham, Drybrook, Launceston and Exmouth.

Exmouth are one of six teams to have won away twice; the others are Weston-super-Mare, Drybrook, Maidenhead, Iyybridge and Launceston.