Exmouth suffer ninth defeat in 10 outings with home loss to Newbury Blues

Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth are now facing the very real threat of relegation from the South West Premier Division.

That worrying statement for all Cockles followers comes in the light of the side going down 17-20 at home to Newbury Blues who started the day sitting rock bottom of the table, just two places behind the Cockles.

The second Saturday of 2020 saw the Cockles start well and they led 12-0 at one stage thanks to tries from Charlie Tribble and Dan Armstrong together with a George Meadows penalty.

Newbury Blues got one a penalty to get their score rolling and they did bag a converted first half try, but the Cockles went into the break with a 17-10 lead thanks to a late first half Steve Pape try.

However, everything went wrong in the second half with the Cockles picking up two yellow cards and the Berkshire-based visitors scored what proved to be the only points of the half, three of them from a penalty and the other seven courtesy of converted try to take the match honours, 20-17.

The defeat means the Cockles have now lost nine of the 10 games they have played since their last home win - that a 32-30 success against Maidenhead.

That win over the Berkshire-based side came on September 21, but since then the Cockles have been beaten at home by Barnstaple (23-25); Brixham (21-27); Launceston (17-19) and now Newbury Blues (17-20).

Next up for the Cockles is a trip to Okehampton on Saturday (January 18) with that game followed by successive home games with Drybrook the visitors to the Imperial Ground on January 25 and Weston-super-Mare providing the opposition on February 1.

So what else happened on January 11 in the South West Premier Division?

Bracknell remain bottom after they were edged out 11-10 at Brixham and Launceston stay fourth bottom - they were the odd team out on the second Saturday of the new year and so sat the matchday out.

Drybrook are fifth bottom after they lost 14-8 at home to Weston-super-Mare. There was a 25-all draw at Ivybridge where Weston-super-Mare were the visitors. That draw fro Weston keeps them second and Barnstaple remain top after they were 48-19 winners at Camborne.

The bottom six after the January 11 games.

(the games played is the first figure with points to date the other figure shown)

Brixham 14 32

Drybrook 14 37

Launceston 14 28

EXMOUTH 14 26

Newbury Blue s 15 24

Bracknell 13 22