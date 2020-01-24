Exmouth seeking first home win since October when they host Drybrook on Saturday

A preview of tomorrow's Imperial Ground meeting between Exmouth and Drybrook

Exmouth go in search of a first South West Premier victory since early October when they host Drybrook at the Imperial Ground tomorrow (Saturday)(.

Speaking after last Saturday's win at Okehampton, where the Cockles bagged a season's league double with a 15-13 win, head coach Steve Perry said: "The key to the win was that in the second half we kept it simple. That is what was asked of the players during the interval and, to a man, they delivered.

"We did the basics well and, both individually and collectively, there was a very real hunger and desire shown by all to 'get the job done'."

He continued: "To a degree it's what has been missing in recent weeks when we have suffered a number of defeats, albeit most of them being by small margins.

"The bottom line is that if you keep it simple and don't try and force it, then things will happen and that's how it panned out at Okehampton.

"In the latter stages of the game when we held such a narrow lead, meaning a single score could turn victory into defeat, we looked after the ball well and concentrated hard on not making silly errors, something that has been something of an Achilles heel to us of late."

After suffering nine defeats in their previous 11, this win at Okehampton was a much-needed one, something that the Cockles head coach alluded to when he said: "It was so good to see the smiles in the dressing room after the game.

"Of course, when you are on a poor run people do get down, be that players or supporters - coaches do to - but that mood can be changed very quickly and I would like to think that we can now move forward over the coming games and introduce some consistency of such performances."

As for tomorrow's game at home to Drybrook, the Cockles head coach says: "Perry says: "It would be nice to give the home faithful something to smile about now. It won't be easy, but then as I have said so many times before, there really are no 'easy' games at this level, home or away.

"Of course, for supporters and the players it's all about the winning, while, for us coaches, performance is just as crucial.

"One thing I am very certain of is that if we apply ourselves against Drybrook as we did at Okehampton then we will give ourselves a very good chance of getting something from the game."

Last year Drybrook were beaten 41-29 on their visit to the Imperial Ground. This season Drybrook have struggled on their travels, winning just two of their seven away matches. They won 24-20 at Newbury Blues and 18-17 at Bracknell, but have been beaten at Barnstaple, Okehampton, Launceston, Camborne and Weston-super-Mare.