Exmouth Rugby Club hoping to get green light for drainage project

The Exmouth RFC playing surfaces and the clear need for impropved drainage. Picture: ERFC Archant

Exmouth Rugby have submitted an application for a share of Section 106 funding for Sports Facilities, for a new drainage project to their second pitch and training area next to Langerwehe Way and Royal Avenue.

The club and community proposal is to secure a long-term usable green space area that is available all year round.

Used by hundreds of rugby players; boys and girls, from Under-5, through to senior age, currently 23 teams, each year they are continually affected by poor weather, especially during the winter, flooding causes many cancellations.

What’s more, local schools, colleges, community groups and charitable organisations currently use the grounds and the club want to ensure this is possible for future generations.

The drainage system project would lay a foundation that would open facilities to all, no matter what the weather.

Ian Harris, Chairman commented: “We ask that the lucky recipients of the 5,000 letters consider our project versus some good schemes.

“Our plan is to progress and ensure the grass is greener for many years to come and see us continue to be right at the heart of the town centre.

“Thank you, to all who can help us.”