Exmouth RFC U14s end season in style with win over St Marys

Archant

Exmouth RFC U14s finished their season in fine style with an impressive 32 points to 5 victory over visiting St Marys Old Boys from Bristol writes Tristan Bassett.

The match started at a good tempo with both teams being evenly matched, however, it was the visitors who took the lead after 10 minutes, stretching the home defence to score an unconverted try. Exmouth regrouped and never looked back, putting St Mays under pressure from the restart, a clearance kick by St Marys fell to Exmouth centre Harry Bassett who broke through the defence to score. Fly Half Lewis Fulls adding the conversion to put the home side in front.

The Exmouth forwards of Lewis Alford, Tom Waiton, Jack Keeping, Jason Oakley, Tom Harding, Freddie Green, Harry Kifli-Reynolds and Max Traylor dominated St Marys at the breakdown, winning individual battles to keep possession and build multiple phases of play. This created several scoring opportunities, first to capitalise was number eight Traylor who took advantage of a gap in the defence to go over for his first try of the match, Fulls hitting the post with his conversion attempt from out wide. A penalty kick from Fulls added another 3 points before Traylor scored his second try, a fine individual effort breaking out from a defensive position in his own half to carve through the St Marys defence and score under the posts, Fulls adding the conversion.

With the Exmouth forwards on top at the breakdown, scrums and lineouts, the Exmouth backs led by Bassett, Fulls and Tommy Foa, alongside Alex Stuart, Jack Greaves, Charlie Precious and Stevie Mears were solid in defence forcing mistakes from St Marys and creating opportunities to counter attack with fast, powerful running that St Marys struggled to cope with. Tom Rowsell, Ethan Beverley and Jack Laybourne replacing Greaves, Precious and Mears slotted straight in and played their part ensuring the team kept momentum. Continual pressure on the St Marys defence led to 2 further tries, one a piece for the front row pair of Keeping and Alford, Fulls narrowly missing with the conversions.

The Exmouth team have shown great improvement across the season and fully deserved the victory. Showing maturity and team work. it was a great way to end the season.

Exmouth team: Lewis Alford, Tom Waiton, Jack Keeping, Jason Oakley, Tom Harding, Freddie Green, Max Traylor, Harry Kifli-Reynolds, Alex Stuart, Lewis Fulls, Jack Greaves, Harry Bassett, Tommy Foa, Stevie Mears, Charlie Precious, Tom Rowsell, Ethan Beverley, Jack Laybourne.