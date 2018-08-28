Exmouth RFC mourn the loss of the much-loved Roger Stuckey

Exmouth RFC was saddened to hear the news of the death of Roger Stuckey on Boxing Day, aged 81.

Roger, who started playing for the club when he was a student at St Lukes College, joined the sports staff at Exmouth Secondary Modern Boys’ School and then became Head of PE at Exmouth Community College.

He is remembered in his playing days at fly-half or centre as a player with a big boot and an elusive side step. He was club captain in the club’s centenary year of 1973.

He was instrumental in the formation of Exmouth RFC Juniors along with Gordon Warren and the late Dave Tate, amongst others. Whilst the juniors were formally recognised by the RFU in 1977 and celebrated their 40th anniversary last season, they had in fact been established on an informal basis since 1973. The very early days of junior rugby started with pre-season training in the holidays for Under 12s and 13s.

As the numbers increased and new age groups developed, more parents and senior players took on coaching roles to develop the young players’ skills.

Roger’s love of rugby football and Exmouth Rugby Club saw him encourage many young boys to take up the game.

Throughout the years, many of those who followed his encouragement to play junior rugby went on to play senior rugby and become junior coaches themselves. Some are still involved as volunteers and officers across the club. Last May, the Junior Presentation Day was also a celebration of the 40th anniversary and Roger was very proud to join other founding members to present awards to the younger age groups.

From a small beginning, Exmouth RFC Juniors has grown to be the lifeblood of the club and, currently with over 350 young players and 60 coaches, the future of Exmouth Rugby Club is secure.