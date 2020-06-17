Exmouth RFC looking to recruit new players for their colts team

Rugby ball. Archant

Exmouth RFC are seeking to recruit additional players to their colts’ team.

The Cockles can rightly boast of offering great facilities and coaching and they are certainly every bit a ‘family friendly’ club.

They are asking anyone who is a current player, thinking of making a return to rugby, or simply a newcomer who would like to get involved in the sport to get in touch with them.

The Cockles also provide a clear pathway to the senior game and most seasons a former Cockles’ colt make the break through into the clubs 1st XV which, in the coming season, will be playing in South West Premier.

The Exmouth RFC colts head coach, Andy Churchill is the person to call and he can be contacted on 07388 874324.