Exmouth RFC latest – our weekly chat with head coach Steve Perry

Jack Fahy in the thick of the action during the Cockles game at Bournemouth. Picture JASON FAHY Archant

It was a case of more frustration for the Cockles’ head coach as he saw his side ship two early tries, which put them on the back foot and, although the game with Bracknell was ‘always in the balance’, a combination of the early lift for the visitors on top of some error-making that comes with inexperience by his team, led to what was ultimately a disappointing 27-14 defeat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie Tribble in action for the Cockles during the home defeat to Bracknell. Picture JASON FAHY Charlie Tribble in action for the Cockles during the home defeat to Bracknell. Picture JASON FAHY

The Cockles head coach said: “There really was no lack of effort on our part and I remain convinced that many of our current woes are born out of inexperience. Without wanting to sound like a cracked record and appear to be saying the same old thing, week in and week out, it is a fact that we are making the sort of errors that are only made when a player does not have too much experience under their belt. Time served in terms of games played can make all the difference in key moments, particularly the higher the level you play at.”

He continued: “That said, we have to live with the errors and that’s not an issue for me, as long as the players learn from them. What we don’t want to see is the same sort of mistakes made consistently by the same folk.”

The opening try came from a situation that actually had much promise for the Cockles. Perry explained: “Their first try came from a move in which we looked like we might score.

“There was a nice kick that really warranted a good chase, but we did not chase well and the ball was soon back threatening us for them to score the opening try.”

On the game as a whole, Perry said: “We did enjoy good possession throughout the 80 minutes, but we were unable to execute how we wanted to in the key areas. That’s something that we are not yet good enough at, but we will keep working on it and we will show improvement in those areas.”

He continued: “I was pleased with the front row and, once again, our scrum was solid, so there were elements of our game that were very pleasing. On the flip side of that, finding space and moving the ball with greater accuracy are areas for us to work on.”

The Cockles gave a first start to Finn Marks and the head coach said: “I know Finn from Exeter College and he has pace to burn and it was a competent first start from the lad. It was good to see him at this level and I am sure he will get more time as he definitely offers us pace, which is something we do not have an abundance of. Sadly, in the game against Bracknell, such was the general performance that we did not get too much decent ball to him and so were not able to utilise the speed he has, but his chance will come.”

Next up for the Cockles is the ‘not so small’ matter of another Devon derby. Perry says: “I am keen that we do not simply let this campaign drift away from us. The drum I constantly beat is the one where I say that I want the players to enjoy doing what they do. Of course, being successful is part of it all, but the bigger picture is developing players and making them better, individually and collectively. A Devon derby is always a cracking contest to be involved in – home or away – and I would not think the players will need any sort of motivation for this next game. Bragging rights are at stake once again and I’d like to think our lads will earn them – and enjoy doing what they do on Saturday at Brixham.”