Exmouth RFC latest - our chat with the head coach following the win at Launceston

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth head coach Steve Perry was understandably delighted with his team's performance at Launceston.

He said: "Conditions at Polson Bridge were superb and ideal for running rugby. The weather was perfect and the turf was the type deserving of quality rugby and that is what we played.

"I was so pleased for the lads for we did play very well and 13 tries tells its own story. We have an honest bunch of players and it is always pleasing as a coach when everything clicks."

However, the Cockles' head coach did still have his reservations, something he explained saying: "Look, as good as the attacking play was we were found wanting again, at times, defensively, and it is important that if we do have serious aspirations of being in and around the big hitters in this division this season then the defending simply has to improve."

He continued: "I have no doubt we will improve for as I have already alluded to we have a very honest bunch of lads who are all clearly willing workers and show a desire to want to improve and, when you have that, it's something you can work with and indeed, work on."

So, given that the Cockles' head coach used to play at Launceston, was there any part of him that felt for the home side at full-time.

He said: "They [Launceston] are a smashing club and are clearly coming to terms with rugby at this level. They will no doubt have to go through the process of settling in and that will undoubtedly mean, for them, experiencing the sort of thing that hit them on Saturday.

"I have enormous respect for the folk at the club and told them that if I can be of any help in terms of how they look to bed down at this level then they have my phone number.

"That said, I am totally committed to the task at hand which is to continue to champion improvement for our team, particularly in the defensive work we do. I might also add that, fortunately, I have never been on the end of such a heavy defeat!"

On the six try hail for Matt Ryan, Perry said: "I was delighted for Matt. He has come back from a nasty injury and he is a powerful lad - he is also a very nice chap off the pitch - but on it he has got the attributes you need to be a success at this level and, given what he has been through, for him to score six tries in a single game really is something to be very pleased about. I can't recall ever being involved in a game at this sort of level where one player scored six tries on his own in a single contest!"

Next up it's a home game this Saturday with Maidenhead. The Cockles head coach says: "They [Maidenhead] recruited strongly in the summer and let's face it, any team that has World Cup winner Will Greenwood coaching their backs you have to acknowledge that your opposition are going to be finely tuned!"

He continued: "I do now that a few years ago Maidenhead were a forward based side but now they play a more expansive game. However, we are the home side and I am sure the players will be aware of the lift the win at Launceston gave our supporters and no doubt they will come along to the Imperial Ground on Saturday hoping to see more of the same. Maidenhead will certainly present us with a very different set of challenges. I am sure it will be a cracking contest to watch."