Exmouth RFC latest - All is certainly not lost for the Cockles this season

Rugby ball. Archant

The Cockles started the second matchday of the 2020 third from bottom in the South West Premier table and that's the way they ended it after their 20-17 home defeat to Newbury Blues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All is certainly not lost for them as a glance at the current table shows that there are just 10 points separating basemen side Bracknell from sixth bottom Brixham.

In terms of the other South West Premier results on the second Saturday of 2020; Bracknell remain bottom after they were edged out 11-10 at Brixham and Launceston stay fourth bottom - they were the odd team out on the second Saturday of the new year and so sat the matchday out.

Drybrook are fifth bottom after they lost 14-8 at home to Weston-super-Mare. There was a 25-all draw at Ivybridge where Weston-super-Mare were the visitors. That draw fro Weston keeps them second and Barnstaple remain top after they were 48-19 winners at Camborne.

This Saturday (January 18), the Cockles travel to meet an Okehampton side that were the last team to be beaten at the Imperial Ground with the Cockles winning that October 5 game 26-5.

As for who the other sides in bottom six are playing this coming Saturday; basement boys Bracknell host Camborne while Newbury Blues entertain Ivybridge, Launceston go to second placed Minehead and Drybrook travel to table-topping Barnstaple. Brixham are the odd team out this coming matchday and so sit out the action.

Since the October 5, 26-5 win over Okehampton, the Cockles have played 10 games, winning just the one, a November 16, 17-8 success at Camborne. In contrast, Okehampton have played nine times since that Imperial Ground defeat, winning six and losing three. A measure of how tough this coming game will be for the Cockles comes with the news that, this season, Okehampton's home ground has been a fortress as they have beaten all that have come before them seeing off Camborne (28-14), University (35-21), Ivybridge (27-11, Maidenhead (14-12), Weston-super-Mare (23-20) and, most recently, in their last home game a fortnight ago, Drybrook (23-11). In the latest round of matches, Okehampton won 28-16 at Exeter University.

The bottom six after the January 11 games.

P Pts

Brixham 14 32

Drybrook 14 37

Launceston 14 28

EXMOUTH 14 26

Newbury Blue s 15 24

Bracknell 13 22