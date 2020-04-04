Exmouth RFC junior section chairman looks back on another successful season

Like all sporting groups, Exmouth RFC junior section suffered an early end to their 2019/20 season in light of the Covid-19 crisis.

Even before the coronavirus issue struck the campaign had been a stop-start one owing to some very wet weather.

However, despite the elements doing their worst to disrupt things, the junior section can look back on another highly successful campaign.

Junior rugby at the club continues to go from strength to strength with the Cockles having run teams from Under-5 through to Under-18s for boys and girls with well over 300 players being involved.

So, what have been the successes....

Exmouth RFC chairman of junior rugby, Tristan Bassett says: “The girls rugby has certainly been one of our major successes of the season given its growth and development of our girls teams. Girls play mixed rugby up to the Under-11 age group when they split off to girls only teams within mixed age groups – we’ve successfully run teams at Under-13, Under-15 and Under-18 levels this season, with around 40 girls regularly playing matches.

“Our Under-13s have had a good season with some impressive performances against more established teams.

Our U15s and U18s have also been impressive with three players from each age group representing Devon.”

Tristan continued: “Our boys Under-14 and Under-15 teams have both added several new players to their squads (more new players always welcomed) and have developed well across the season. “The U14s have improved throughout the season and narrowed the gap to previously much stronger opposition, demonstrated by the result in their recent match against Exeter Saracens.

“The U15s finished the season particularly well, becoming well organised in their gameplay, developing their own brand of rugby and putting in some strong team performances.”

Tristan then turned his attention to the Cockles’ youngest teams saying: “Our youngest teams , the Under-5s and Under-6s, continued to grow in numbers, largely through word of mouth, which is a testament to the coaches and environment they are provided.

“The players enjoy fun rugby-based games and activities every Sunday, developing their agility, balance and co-ordination.”

Tristan then turned his thoughts to more general matters saying: “Traditionally, this is our busiest time of the season with festivals, and touring teams - we were due to welcome 25 clubs from across England and Wales in the coming weeks.

“It is also the time when a lot of our teams go on tour themselves – over 500 people were due to head to Looe on May bank holiday weekend – as well as holding our hugely successful end of season awards and presentation day.

“However, due to the current situation, we now find ourselves making alternative arrangements for these, but one thing that rugby teaches us is to be resilient and we will overcome the current challenges and get back to normal as soon as we can.

“It is testament to the dedication of our junior coaching team that several of the coaches have been producing short video clips on skills, fitness and challenges for players to undertake whilst at home. You can follow these and join in on our Facebook and Twitter pages.”

He concluded saying: “We look forward to a return to rugby and welcoming players and families, old and new, to the club next season.”

