Exmouth RFC – How many miles will the Cockles travel in pursuit of South West Premier points next season?

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The Cockles will travel just over 200 fewer miles in the coming season than they did last season and, for the 2020/21 South West Premier campaign, they will make one more journey.

Last season the Cockles, has the season not been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent shut-down, the Cockles would have made 12 trips covering some 1,868 miles and spending 38 hours and 28 minutes ‘on the road’.

For the coming 2020/21 campaign, the Cockles will play one more away fixture and the 13 away trips will amount to a total distance travelled of 1,662 miles with the total travel time being 35 hours and 40 minutes.

From last season’s ‘away day’ trips, the Cockles have lost the three up the M5 and M4 to Newbury Blues, Bracknell and Maidenhead, and they will also not be venturing up the North Devon Link Road to meet Barnstaple.

They will, instead, be journeying to Weston-super-Mare to play Hornets, to Gloucester, to face Old Centralians, to Brislington, Bristol, to face Old Redcliffians and to Royal Wootton Bassett near Swindon.

For 2020/21, the longest trip the Cockles face is the 242-mile round trip to Royal Wootton Bassett and the other trips of over 200 miles are the fixtures at Drybrook (230 miles), Old Centralians (224) and Camborne (218).

At the opposite end of the travel spectrum, the shortest trip for the Cockles will once again be the ‘derby’ meeting with Exeter University which is a seven-mile trip to the University Sports ground in Topsham.

The other sub 100-mile round trips are to Brixham (72), Okehampton (72) and Ivybridge (80).

The full list of trips from longest to shortest reads (return trip in miles and then the journey time according to the AA route finder):

Royal Wootton Bassett 241 (4:10)

Drybrook 230 (4:32)

Old Centralians 224 (4:00)

Camborne 218 (4:18)

Old Redcliffians 174 (3:42)

Bournemouth 172 (4:08)

Hornets 134 (2:32)

Weston-super-Mare 128 (2:34)

Launceston 102 (1:58)

Ivybridge 80 (1:34)

Brixham 36 (1:56)

Okehampton 36 (1:40)

Exeter University 14 ( :34)

*Weston-Super-Mare, one of the clubs the Cockles will meet next season will travel 1,834 miles, spending 36 hours and 26 minutes ‘on the road’.