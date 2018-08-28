Advanced search

Exmouth RFC – how does the Cockles’ away form compare with other teams in the SW Premier Division?

PUBLISHED: 07:24 19 December 2018

Action from the Exmouth versus Bournemouth South West Premier match that saw the Cockles beaten by the all-conquering visiting side. Picture JASON FAHY

Action from the Exmouth versus Bournemouth South West Premier match that saw the Cockles beaten by the all-conquering visiting side. Picture JASON FAHY

The Cockles have now lost seven and won six of their first 13 games in what will be a 26 match season.

Match 14 should have been played last Saturday, but a waterlogged pitch at the Imperial Ground means they will try again this Saturday (December 22) to entertain Drybrook.

Of the six wins to date, five have been at home and just one away – that the 25-21 Devon derby win at Newton Abbot.

So how does the Cockles’ away record this season stack up against the other teams in the division?

Table-topping Bournemouth were, until their December 1, 28-16 defeat at Maidenhead, sporting a perfect 100 per cent away record.

However, they were in action again last Saturday when they travelled to North Devon to meet Barnstaple where they became the first visiting team to win this season, defeating Barum 16-7 to claim their seventh away success of the campaign!

Those other away Bournemouth successes this season have come at Old Pats, Weston-super-Mare, Bracknell, Camborne, Drybrook and Exmouth and that is three more than the four away wins so far for Barnstaple (at Old Pats, Weston-super-Mare, Cleve and Newton Abbot), Ivybridge (at Cleve, University, Old Pats and Brixham) and Brixham (at Old Pats, Weston-super-Mare, Drybrook and Exmouth).

Four teams have enjoyed two away wins this season so far: Weston-super-Mare (with wins at Maidenhead and Newton Abbot); Camborne (with wins at Newton Abbot and Cleve), Maidenhead (with wins at Drybrook and Newton Abbot) and Drybrook - who are the visitors to Exmouth on the final Saturday before Christmas, who have won at Newton Abbot and Weston-super-Mare.

There are single wins on their travels for Cleve (at Old Pats), University (at Old Pats), Newton Abbot (at Old Pats) and Cleve (at Old Pats).

Two teams are yet to have any success on their travels and that’s Old Pats and Bracknell.

