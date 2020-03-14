Cockles all set for home meeting with Weston-super-Mare

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

With the coronavirus biting seriously into the local football programme, there is sporting action in Exmouth today (Saturday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth RFC will entertain Weston-super-Mare in the days one South West Premier match that has been scheduled for today. Kick-off at the Imperial Ground is 2.30pm.

As for the sport that has been called off; all the games in the Toolstation Western League (Exmouth Town) and the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League (Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth Town Reserves) have been called off.

However, the Macron Devon & Exeter League has some games on with one of them being the Division Eight meeting between Exmouth Town thirds and Tedburn St Mary with kick off at Southern Road being 3pm.

There's also Macron League games (still on as at Saturday morning) at Otterton (v East Budleigh); Exmouth Spartans (v Teignmouth) Exmouth Rover (v Broadclyst) and Lympstone (v Okehampton). Check out which Macron Leageu games are on at www.defleague,co.uk