Advanced search

Cockles all set for home meeting with Weston-super-Mare

PUBLISHED: 08:59 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 14 March 2020

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

With the coronavirus biting seriously into the local football programme, there is sporting action in Exmouth today (Saturday).

Exmouth RFC will entertain Weston-super-Mare in the days one South West Premier match that has been scheduled for today. Kick-off at the Imperial Ground is 2.30pm.

As for the sport that has been called off; all the games in the Toolstation Western League (Exmouth Town) and the Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League (Budleigh Salterton and Exmouth Town Reserves) have been called off.

However, the Macron Devon & Exeter League has some games on with one of them being the Division Eight meeting between Exmouth Town thirds and Tedburn St Mary with kick off at Southern Road being 3pm.

There's also Macron League games (still on as at Saturday morning) at Otterton (v East Budleigh); Exmouth Spartans (v Teignmouth) Exmouth Rover (v Broadclyst) and Lympstone (v Okehampton). Check out which Macron Leageu games are on at www.defleague,co.uk

Most Read

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

High demand at supermarket for rice, pasta, beans and toilet roll as shoppers react to coronavirus fears

Shelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but 13 cases confirmed in the county

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

High demand at supermarket for rice, pasta, beans and toilet roll as shoppers react to coronavirus fears

Shelves at Tesco Exmouth were bare on Wednesday (March 11) night. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront development set to be delayed after scrutiny say selection panel ‘not properly balanced’

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

Pedestrian killed in early hours Woodbury crash

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Cockles all set for home meeting with Weston-super-Mare

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Precautionary coronavirus advice being offered by schools and sports associations in East Devon

Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is also known as Covid-19. Picture: (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Sidmouth Sergeant looks back at time ahead of retirement

Sgt. Andy Squires admires a Lotus police car ahead of the Tour of Britain start in Sidmouth. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 3624-38-13AW. To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Exmouth Town game OFF - coronavirus forces league to suspend action for a fortnight

Drive 24