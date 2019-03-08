Exmouth RFC delighted with re-accreditation of coveted RFU Clubmark grading

(Left to right) Exmouth RFC president David Bassett, Tristan Bassett, chairman of the club�s junior section,. Ian Harris, club chairman and Devon RFU president, Ken Jeffery. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Exmouth RFC are thrilled that they have received re-accreditation of the coveted Rugby Football Union (RFU) Clubmark grading.

Clubmark is Sport England's national accreditation scheme for high quality junior sports clubs.

It sets the standard for all high quality sports clubs in England.

Exmouth chairman Ian Harris says: "After a magnificent effort from all volunteers at the club we are delighted to have received re-accreditation from the RFU. The accreditation scheme is based on six of key drivers, crucial to running a strong club."

He continued: "This renewed award is a testament to all who are involved in our club. We have a large number of volunteers who are involved in all aspects of running our rugby, on and off the field.

"There so much involved in the running of a club and be you a coach, referee, help recruit, retain and develop players, volunteer across our club, help to run club facilities or are involved in management and governance, this award is recognition of time and effort that everyone contributes."

The award was presented to the club by Devon RFU president, Ken Jeffery, and, during his speech at the presentation, he made reference to the fact that this is most certainly a 'whole club' award."

The award embraces so many different parts including the core values of rugby: teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship along with integration with the community, together they represent the component parts of a strong, sustainable club.

Whilst the scheme is straightforward on document submission, it's designed to both recognise and assist a club to continually improve while demonstrating a real commitment to providing all that is best in rugby.

Clubmark accreditation confirms, higher standards of welfare, equity, coaching from junior to senior and management in community sports clubs.

A strong infrastructure with the right environment to encourage all its members to enjoy sport and stay involved.

Ian Harris added: "Receiving this award has to be seen as such a proud day for all who play their part and contribute to make Exmouth Rugby a true community club.

"Without our valued helpers and support from players, family and friends across junior to seniors we simply would not have achieved re-accreditation. Thank you so much to one and all."