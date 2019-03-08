Advanced search

Exmouth RFC celebrate another fine season across the board

PUBLISHED: 08:15 05 June 2019

The individual award winners at the Exmouth RFC awards presentain night. Picture EMMA CRANe PHOTOGRAPHIC SERVICES

The individual award winners at the Exmouth RFC awards presentain night. Picture EMMA CRANe PHOTOGRAPHIC SERVICES

Archant

Exmouth Rugby Club celebrated their annual awards by hosting a gala evening at which over 160 guests enjoyed a meal and large dance party that went on until the early hours.

Cockles club chairman Ian Harris hosted a celebration of a great season and recognition for those who have achieved and strive to help the club on and off the field.

All awards and honours were richly deserved and met with fabulous applause from the guests on the evening.

Players from across the Cockles teams' were handed accolades for try scoring and recognition by their team mates, peers and the club.

Presentations were also made to volunteers who work tirelessly to support the whole club.

Sue Stone, Andrea Smale and Zoe Bavage Connor a fine example of part of a wider great team, deserved particular honours.

Ian Harris said: "The Cockles have experienced a number of changes over the last two years and this event is a chance to recognise commitment, effort and dedication across our club.

"It is pleasing to see new, returning and familiar faces working as volunteers to help all involved across Exmouth Rugby.

"My appreciation and sincere thanks go to all who give up their valuable time and put their energy to help us to a bright future, with a club for all at the heart of the community.

