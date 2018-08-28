Exmouth RFC - Can they do something they have not done since 2013?

Sam Richardson in action for the Cockles in the defeat at Camborne. Picture JASON FAHY Archant

Exmouth RFC 1st XV will be trying to achieve something they have not managed since 2013 when they visit Exeter University on Saturday (January 5) to contest their first South West Premier fixture of 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

That’s because, not since the January 12, 2013 have the Cockles won their first league game of the year!

A 26-18 victory at Oxford Harlequins in a National League Three (SW) match was the last time the Cockles won the opening game of a new year. Since then it’s been defeat all the way with a January 2014, 21-15 defeat at London Irish Wild Geese followed by a January 2015, 10-0 loss at Bournemouth.

In January 2016, the Cockles went down 30-10 at Lydney and, in January 2017 the Cockles were in National League Two (S) action at London Irish Wild Geese where they lost 59-34.

Last year, it was a South West Premier game and a visit to Hornets that ended in a 22-17 defeat.

So, will it be January success for the Cockles in Exeter on Saturday? If so, then the Cockles will have completed a season’s league double over the students who they beat 31-24 back on September 15 when the teams met in Exmouth.

The Cockles were last in action back on the Saturday before Christmas when they defeated Drybrook 41-29 at the Imperial Ground.