Exmouth RFC - 2019 - a look at how the Cockles did throughout the year

Here we take a look at the 24 matches that Exmouth RFC played in 2019

Exmouth played 24 matches in 2019 and the results this year sit in similar fashion to those of 2018 when the club played 26 games, winning 11, drawing one and losing 14.

This year the Cockles have won 10, drawn three and lost 11 with the biggest win of the year, and indeed one of the clubs biggest away wins over the past decade.

Three times, since 2009, the Cockles have racked up 60 plus points in winning away games, but the 76 they scored at Launceston on September 14 topped anything previously in recent years!

As for how this year has progressed, we have drawn up a month-by-month review of all the Cockles games in the year.

JANUARY

The Cockles began with a 24-24 draw at University of Exeter and seven days later they drew again with their visit to Weston-super-Mare ending 13-13. The only home game in January saw the Cockles beat Ivybridge 28-12 and they ended the first month of the year with 38-14 defeat at Maidenhead.

FEBRUARY

There were just two games for the Cockles in this month, but both ended in wins as they followed up a 24-17 home win over Newton Abbot with a 31-20 success at Old Patesians.

MARCH

The month started well as the Cockles won a third successive Devon derby at the Imperial Ground, beating Barnstaple 24-12. However, the other three games of the month were all lost as a trip to Bournemouth saw the Cockles beaten 14-10, a home game against Bracknell saw the Berkshire side depart with a 27-14 success and a trip to Brixham at the end of the month saw the Cockles go down 45-38.

APRIL

Two games to round of the 2018/19 season and both were won with visiting Camborne beaten 38-27 before the final game of the season, a 28-20 success at Cleve.

SEPTEMBER

Four games this month to begin the 2019/20 campaign. The opening game was a home meeting with Ivybridge that ended all square at 17-17. Back-to-back wins followed with the 76-24 success at Launceston followed by a 32-30 home win over Maidenhead before the first month of the new season brought a first defeat with matchday four ending in a 25-15 defeat at Newbury Blues.

OCTOBER

One win and three defeats this month which began with a 26-5 home win over Okehampton before a 63-7 reversal at Weston-super-Mare, a 25-23 home loss to Barnstaple and, in the final game of the month the Cockles were beaten 12-0.

NOVEMBER

Just two games this month with a visit to Camborne ending in a 17-8 success before a 27-21 home defeat to Brixham

DECEMBER

The month began with a 31-26 loss at Exeter University and the only other league game of the month was the December 21, 17-19 at home to Launceston.

