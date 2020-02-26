Exmouth players feature in Devon U20s' County Championship action

The Devon Under-20s team that defeated Cornwall in the County Championship. Six Exmouth players were in the squad for the game. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC Archant

There were no fewer than six Exmouth RFC players that featured in the Devon U20s team that enjoyed success over Cornwall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth RFCs Harry Ottaway in action for Devon U20s. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC Exmouth RFCs Harry Ottaway in action for Devon U20s. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC

The six have all come through the junior ranks at the Cockles and all featured in the Jason Leonard U20 County Championship meeting with Cornwall that Devon won 30-18 in late January.

The six Cockles were; Sam Fulthorpe (scrum-half), Harry Ottaway (fly-half), Callum Wood (prop), Matt Seager (back row), Ethan Langson Justice (back row) and Charlie Mears (back row.

Five of the Cockles' players were back in Devon U20s action last Sunday when the side played out a thrilling 29-20 tie with Gloucestershire U20s in a compelling contest that took place at Cheltenham on Sunday.

Harry Ottaway kicked three conversions and then held his nerve to slot a last-minute penalty to give Devon a share of the spoils.

This draw keeps the Devon youngsters on the top of their pool with one fixture to play.

That remaining game is a March fixture away against Berkshire.