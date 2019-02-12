Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Nomads win well at Bideford

PUBLISHED: 13:13 07 March 2019

Rugby ball.

Rugby ball.

Archant

Exmouth Nomads were 36-12 winners when they travelled to Bideford.

Testament to the current playing strength at the Imperial Ground it is quite something that, on a day when all three of the Cockles’ senior sides were in action, the third XI were able to travel to North Devon with a squad of 18!

Nomads, playing for the first time in four weeks, started brightly and the opening try came when the Nomads forced a turnover on the Bideford 22-metre line and the backs showed quick hands to release prolific try scorer Ross Matthews to go over in the far corner.

Following a period of pressure by Bideford, the Nomads again stood strong and managed to march Bideford back to the halfway line.

What followed now in the game was extraordinary in that the referee took exception to a number of Exmouth players and dished out yellow cards to Leigh Ellis, Dave Wellbeloved and Charlie Garratt, leaving Nomads to play the following 10 minutes three men down!

However, despite the best efforts of the home side, the Nomads’ defence, and particularly the work of the remaining back rowers Alex Hooper and Martin Westway, was outstanding.

Not to be outdone in the backs, Jake James-Graham and John Jo Burden marshalled the line well, equally dishing out big hits to frustrate Bideford.

Again Exmouth managed to turn over possession and the ball was fed to Bertie Hughes, and, in only his third senior outing for the season, he managed to step his way through a number of defenders and out-pace the cover defence to score an excellent try under the posts with the kick being successfully converted by Glen Layton.

Bideford hit back with a converted try and half-time arrived with Nomads leading 12-7.

The second half was a ‘stop-start’ affair with the referee getting maximum use out of his whistle!

The second half also saw Bideford use all 10 of their replacements!

The second-half tries were scored by the powerful duo of John Jo Burden and Dave Wellbeloved.

The Man of the Match award went to JJ Burden for an all-round outstanding display.

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Man who lost wedding ring on Exmouth beach reunited with it thanks to Lympstone metal detectorist

Metal detectorist Stuart Woolger with the ring he dug up in Exmouth.

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth’s Ben Lane sparkles at YONEX All England Championships in Birmingham.

Ben Lane and doubles partner Jess Pugh in action at the YONEX All England Championships in Birmingham. Picture YOHAN NONOTTE

Budleigh exit Morrison Bell Cup at hands of Upottery

Budleigh 2nds at home to Ottery 1st team.Ref exsp 09 19TI 1000953. Picture: Terry Ife

Withy Colts see off visiting South Molton

Action from the Withycombe Under-16s Fishwermans Cup win over DHSOB Sharks Picture IAIN COOPER

Exmouth Nomads win well at Bideford

Rugby ball.

Skinner goal sends Lympstone Under-10s to cup semi-finals

Lympstone Under-10s, who are into the semi-finals of the Exeter and District Youth League cup after a 2-1 success at Sidmouth. (back row, left to right) Coach Ryan Macmanus, William Esson, Billy Geis, Caleb Howard, Freddie Fordham and coach Aaron Skinner. Front row (left to right) Cameron Rawlings, Jenson Skinner, Arthur Montague, Kai Macmanus and Jack Nicks. Picture EMMA SKINNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists