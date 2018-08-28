Exmouth Nomads see off Topsham in close encounter

Action from the Exmouth Nomads meeting with Topsham. Nomads player Jake Sharp is tackled while Leigh Ellis is providing suport. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Exmouth Nomads made it two from two in 2019 with a hard fought 44-24 win over Topsham at the Imperial Ground.

The contest was such a close encounter that the outcome was only settled inside the final 20 minutes.

For the second week in a row the Nomads were slow out of the blocks and Topsham took full advantage, racing into a 12-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Once the Nomads found their feet in the game they fought back with tries from Dave Wellbeloved and Andrew Smith, both converted by the reliable boot of Tom Steer. However, Nomads played out the final 10 minutes of the half without try scorer Smith after he was sin-binned!

After the break, the Nomads’ forward pack was freshened up with the introduction of Ben Holloway, Brad Young, Jason Ianniciello and the youthful Leigh Ellis.

The fresh legs for Exmouth immediately started to make inroads into their opponents, especially in the scrum, where Exmouth dominated from the start of the half to provide an excellent attacking platform for the backs.

In possession, Exmouth were excellent with the ball in hand and were a constant threat to Topsham; however, without the ball they were sloppy and conceded silly penalties which cost field position that the excellent Topsham lineout took full advantage of. Courtesy of some fine handling throughout the half, further scores went to Andrew Smith (again), Jake Sharp, Brad Young and Dan Carey. It was Carey who landed the Man of the Match award for his strong performance in the scrum and was also powerful throughout in the loose.

The night shirt this week was awarded to Andrew Smith for being on the receiving end of a yellow card and what felt like a personal mission to see how far he could push the referee’s patience throughout the match!

On Saturday (January 19), Nomads entertain table-topping Sidmouth at the Imperial Ground, and the visitors will provide stiff opposition for the Nomads with the contest no doubt offering a real measure of how the team is progressing this season.