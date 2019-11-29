Advanced search

Exmouth Nomads hit top spot after midweek win over Exeter Engineers

PUBLISHED: 09:41 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 29 November 2019

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Nomads head into Saturday's East Devon derby at Sidmouth II in buoyant mood after a Wednesday night Imperial Ground success over Exeter Engineers.

Nomads took the honours with a 29-7 victory in what became a highly competitive contest.

Having not played for some time prior to the game, the rusty nature of the Nomads play was understandable, but, once they found their feet they began to impose themselves on proceedings.

Four tries were scored with Alex Hooper, Sam Harradine, Rich Crellin and Dale Sleeman all crossing the whitewash.

Glenn Layton added a penalty and also sent over three conversions.

The win saw Nomads move to the top of the Devon Merit Table 2 (North East).

The game at Sidmouth tomorrow (Saturday) starts at 2.30pm.

It promises to be some game with Nomads sitting top and hosts Sidmouth in third place with the team's seared by just two points with Nomads having played one game more.

There's also action tomorrow for the Cockles 1st XV who entertain Brixham in a Devon derby that kicks-off at the Imperial Ground at 2.30pm.

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Arson investigation launched after two cars on fire in Exmouth

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Beach waterfall prompts council to urge cliff safety plea

Water cascading down the cliffs at Orcombe Point. Picture: Pip Piper

Boris Johnson arrives in East Devon

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) during a visit to Dart Farm Village in Topsham, Exeter, whilst on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 28, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Arson investigation launched after two cars on fire in Exmouth

Alistair Brammer nominated for Broadway award as he gears up for final Exmouth concert

Alistair Brammer at a media night for Wicked. Picture: Dave Benett

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe hoping it’s a case of ‘third time lucky’ at Ilfracombe

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2781. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Nomads hit top spot after midweek win over Exeter Engineers

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Arson investigation launched after two cars on fire in Exmouth

Council pledges £2,000 towards new lifeline bus

Exmouth Community Transport chairman Jill Elson with one of their buses. Picture: Exmouth Community Transport

Boris Johnson in East Devon: Improving infrastructure, flood defence and Dodgeball as a Christmas film

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs an apron during his visit to Darts Farm. Ref exe 48 19TI 0377. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists