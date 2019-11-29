Exmouth Nomads hit top spot after midweek win over Exeter Engineers

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Nomads head into Saturday's East Devon derby at Sidmouth II in buoyant mood after a Wednesday night Imperial Ground success over Exeter Engineers.

Nomads took the honours with a 29-7 victory in what became a highly competitive contest.

Having not played for some time prior to the game, the rusty nature of the Nomads play was understandable, but, once they found their feet they began to impose themselves on proceedings.

Four tries were scored with Alex Hooper, Sam Harradine, Rich Crellin and Dale Sleeman all crossing the whitewash.

Glenn Layton added a penalty and also sent over three conversions.

The win saw Nomads move to the top of the Devon Merit Table 2 (North East).

The game at Sidmouth tomorrow (Saturday) starts at 2.30pm.

It promises to be some game with Nomads sitting top and hosts Sidmouth in third place with the team's seared by just two points with Nomads having played one game more.

There's also action tomorrow for the Cockles 1st XV who entertain Brixham in a Devon derby that kicks-off at the Imperial Ground at 2.30pm.