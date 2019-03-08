Advanced search

Exmouth Nomads battle well in narrow defeat at Tiverton

PUBLISHED: 09:43 30 October 2019

Exmouth Nomads went down 33-22 in their Merit Table fixture at Tiverton III.

The closeness of the score line underlines just how much the Nomads put into what was a close contest against a powerful home XV.

The home side had no first or second XV game and so were able to strengthen their ranks.

The Nomads try scorers were Ross Matthews, Jake Sharp, Rich Beharrell and the veteran Ian Dunstan, while a conversion from Glen Layton completed the scoring.

