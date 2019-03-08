Exmouth Nomads battle well in narrow defeat at Tiverton

Rugby ball. Archant

Exmouth Nomads went down 33-22 in their Merit Table fixture at Tiverton III.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The closeness of the score line underlines just how much the Nomads put into what was a close contest against a powerful home XV.

The home side had no first or second XV game and so were able to strengthen their ranks.

The Nomads try scorers were Ross Matthews, Jake Sharp, Rich Beharrell and the veteran Ian Dunstan, while a conversion from Glen Layton completed the scoring.