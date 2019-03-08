Exmouth lose Easter Saturday Devon Cup final at Barnstaple
PUBLISHED: 17:01 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 20 April 2019
Archant
Exmouth could not quite end the season on a high with some silverware as they went down in the final of the Devon Cup, beaten 61-22 by a powerful Barnstaple side.
Barum had finished the league term as runners-up to all-conquering Bournemouth and the Cockles, who had lost in the league game at Barum – but won the reverse fixture at the Imperial Ground – were without a number of senior players for the Easter Saturday cup final held in North Devon at the home of Barnstaple RFC.
There were two other big rugby matches involving East Devon-based clubs on Easter Saturday.
Honiton are the toast of East Devon rugby – and arguably rugby across the West County – on this penultimate Saturday of April – for they have reached Twickenham!
The Lacemen travelled to Hampshire to take on Portsmouth RFC in the national semi-final of the Senior Vase and they won 34-20 to book a berth at Twickenham next month.
Sidmouth were also in action and they duly completed a league and cup double as they followed up last Saturday's sealing of the Tribute Western Counties (W) title by winning the Devon Intermediate Cup, beating Crediton 39-19..