Exmouth lose Easter Saturday Devon Cup final at Barnstaple

PUBLISHED: 17:01 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 20 April 2019

Charlie Tribble in action for the Cockles during the home defeat to Bracknell. Picture JASON FAHY

Charlie Tribble in action for the Cockles during the home defeat to Bracknell. Picture JASON FAHY

Exmouth could not quite end the season on a high with some silverware as they went down in the final of the Devon Cup, beaten 61-22 by a powerful Barnstaple side.

Barum had finished the league term as runners-up to all-conquering Bournemouth and the Cockles, who had lost in the league game at Barum – but won the reverse fixture at the Imperial Ground – were without a number of senior players for the Easter Saturday cup final held in North Devon at the home of Barnstaple RFC.

There were two other big rugby matches involving East Devon-based clubs on Easter Saturday.

Honiton are the toast of East Devon rugby – and arguably rugby across the West County – on this penultimate Saturday of April – for they have reached Twickenham!

The Lacemen travelled to Hampshire to take on Portsmouth RFC in the national semi-final of the Senior Vase and they won 34-20 to book a berth at Twickenham next month.

Sidmouth were also in action and they duly completed a league and cup double as they followed up last Saturday's sealing of the Tribute Western Counties (W) title by winning the Devon Intermediate Cup, beating Crediton 39-19..

