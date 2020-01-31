Advanced search

Exmouth hosting high-flying Weston-super-Mare on Saturday

PUBLISHED: 15:33 31 January 2020

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth versus Weston-super-Mare match preview

Exmouth launch their February South West Premier fixtures with a home game against Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.

When the Cockles travelled to Weston back on October 1, the Somerset men thrashed them 63-7.

Weston were beaten for the first time at home last weekend when they succumbed to a 22-17 defeat at the hands of table-topping Barnstaple.

Weston-super-Mare have the second best away record in the South West Premier division.

The top performing away team are table-topping Barnstaple who have won on six of their seven visits to other teams this season with the one exception being a 26-17 reversal at Newbury Blues.

Indeed, the Cockles are one of just two teams in the division to have won three away games - a record they share with Saturday's visitors.

Weston-super-Mare have enjoyed away day wins this season at Bracknell, 32-27 on matchday one, 34-25 on their October 19 visit to Ivybridge and, most recently, 14-8 at Drybrook on January 11.

Weston have lost on their visits to Camborne (14-15), Exeter University (35-19), Maidenhead (22-0) and Okehampton (23-20).

Most Read

School’s record-breaking fundraiser for charity which saved their teacher’s life

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Burglars in early morning raid of Health centre

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Most Read

School’s record-breaking fundraiser for charity which saved their teacher’s life

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Burglars in early morning raid of Health centre

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town - all the action on the first Saturday of February

Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Exmouth hosting high-flying Weston-super-Mare on Saturday

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe all set for the visit of Exeter Saracens

Action from the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS

Exmouth Town’s Saturday opponents - the current form of Roman Glass St George

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Well-thought-out tree planting can help to enrich our souls

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some of the rare and endagered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens
Drive 24