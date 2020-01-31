Exmouth hosting high-flying Weston-super-Mare on Saturday

Exmouth launch their February South West Premier fixtures with a home game against Weston-super-Mare on Saturday.

When the Cockles travelled to Weston back on October 1, the Somerset men thrashed them 63-7.

Weston were beaten for the first time at home last weekend when they succumbed to a 22-17 defeat at the hands of table-topping Barnstaple.

Weston-super-Mare have the second best away record in the South West Premier division.

The top performing away team are table-topping Barnstaple who have won on six of their seven visits to other teams this season with the one exception being a 26-17 reversal at Newbury Blues.

Indeed, the Cockles are one of just two teams in the division to have won three away games - a record they share with Saturday's visitors.

Weston-super-Mare have enjoyed away day wins this season at Bracknell, 32-27 on matchday one, 34-25 on their October 19 visit to Ivybridge and, most recently, 14-8 at Drybrook on January 11.

Weston have lost on their visits to Camborne (14-15), Exeter University (35-19), Maidenhead (22-0) and Okehampton (23-20).