Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club all set for another busy year

Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club chairman Gareth Awbery, presents David Waddington with a silver plate trophy awarded for catching the greatest number of different species of fish in one day. Picture EDSFC. Archant

Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club was formed in 1947 after the second World War by a small group of friends who enjoyed their fishing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Simon Ridler from Fish on the Quay demonstrating Sushi preparation at the Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club AGM. Picture EDSFC Simon Ridler from Fish on the Quay demonstrating Sushi preparation at the Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club AGM. Picture EDSFC

The club’s first commodore was Lesley Mock - the grandfather of Tim - the coxswain of the Exmouth Lifeboat for several years.

For many years it had its clubhouse on the quay, in a wooden shed just behind where the Dockside Café is now. Over time this evolved into a weighing in shed – until the building was demolished for the development of the shops and flats.

There was then a small weighing in shed put on the side of the dock entrance. There was a separate access for club members in to the docks to access their boats.

After the redevelopment of the docks area and the creation of the Marina the club was without a base of its own, but located with the Sailing Club to hold its occasional meetings. During the 1970s and 1980s, the club’s membership grew to over 100 members, who enjoyed the friendship of this relatively informal club, and regular fishing trips together.

The club’s purpose is to promote the sport of sea angling and to assist members to follow the sport.

Its 2019 programme includes 20 days of charters - mainly day trips with local boats and their skippers to wrecks and reefs inshore and further afield, but also to North Devon and West Bay.

There is a popular annual fishing competition with Starcross Fishing and Cruising Club in July and a number of social events are held throughout the year.

The club’s AGM was held last week at Exe Sailing Club and featured a presentation by Simon Ridler from Fish on the Quay on the preparation of Sushi, and was followed by the presentation of trophies for the best fish caught last season.

New members are always welcome. For more information on the club please contact club chairman, Gareth Awbery, on 01395 278797.