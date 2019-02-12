Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club all set for another busy year

PUBLISHED: 09:05 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 17 February 2019

Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club chairman Gareth Awbery, presents David Waddington with a silver plate trophy awarded for catching the greatest number of different species of fish in one day. Picture EDSFC.

Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club chairman Gareth Awbery, presents David Waddington with a silver plate trophy awarded for catching the greatest number of different species of fish in one day. Picture EDSFC.

Archant

Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club was formed in 1947 after the second World War by a small group of friends who enjoyed their fishing.

Simon Ridler from Fish on the Quay demonstrating Sushi preparation at the Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club AGM. Picture EDSFCSimon Ridler from Fish on the Quay demonstrating Sushi preparation at the Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club AGM. Picture EDSFC

The club’s first commodore was Lesley Mock - the grandfather of Tim - the coxswain of the Exmouth Lifeboat for several years.

For many years it had its clubhouse on the quay, in a wooden shed just behind where the Dockside Café is now. Over time this evolved into a weighing in shed – until the building was demolished for the development of the shops and flats.

There was then a small weighing in shed put on the side of the dock entrance. There was a separate access for club members in to the docks to access their boats.

After the redevelopment of the docks area and the creation of the Marina the club was without a base of its own, but located with the Sailing Club to hold its occasional meetings. During the 1970s and 1980s, the club’s membership grew to over 100 members, who enjoyed the friendship of this relatively informal club, and regular fishing trips together.

The club’s purpose is to promote the sport of sea angling and to assist members to follow the sport.

Its 2019 programme includes 20 days of charters - mainly day trips with local boats and their skippers to wrecks and reefs inshore and further afield, but also to North Devon and West Bay.

There is a popular annual fishing competition with Starcross Fishing and Cruising Club in July and a number of social events are held throughout the year.

The club’s AGM was held last week at Exe Sailing Club and featured a presentation by Simon Ridler from Fish on the Quay on the preparation of Sushi, and was followed by the presentation of trophies for the best fish caught last season.

New members are always welcome. For more information on the club please contact club chairman, Gareth Awbery, on 01395 278797.

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Distraught mum whose dog was killed in Exmouth town centre road accident pleads for witnesses

Rubble, who was killed in Exmouth on February 8. Esther Chalker

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Upset as Royal Mail reveals it will NOT replace Budleigh postbox believed to be damaged by lorry

A post box on Station Road in Budleigh that is being considered to be a listed landmark. Ref exb 32-16AW 2109. Picture: Alex Walton

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Most Read

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knifes after home intrusion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club all set for another busy year

Exmouth Deep Sea Fishing Club chairman Gareth Awbery, presents David Waddington with a silver plate trophy awarded for catching the greatest number of different species of fish in one day. Picture EDSFC.

East Devon residents could do even better at recycling

One of East Devon's recycling lorries. Picture: East Devon District Council

Exmouth Town hit top spot / Cockles win away / Budleigh beaten - Saturday night local sporting round-up

A rugby and football picture. Pictures TERRY IFE

Budleigh Under-16s well beaten by high-flying Alphington

Action from the Budleigh Salterton versus Feniton Under-16 meeting that ended 1-1. Picture IAIN COOPER

Review: Exmouth Choral Society concert

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists