Exmouth all set for Saturday's home meeting with Brixham

PUBLISHED: 12:34 07 November 2019

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

The Cockles return to league action this Saturday (November 9) when they entertain Brixham at the Imperial Ground.

With last weekend being a matchday 'off' across the leagues it means this Saturday's game is the first outing for the Cockles since their 12-0 defeat at Bracknell.

What's more, they head into the meeting with Brixham looking to end a run of three straight defeats for, prior to the game at Bracknell, they were beaten 63-7 at Weston-super-Mare and, in their most recent home game, went down 25-23 to the 100 per cent side Barnstaple.

Since 2010 Exmouth and Brixham have met five times at the Imperial Ground and the Cockles have certainly held the upper hand, winning four of the meetings.

That said, the only time that Brixham have enjoyed a win in Exmouth came when they visited on December 1, 2018, when they took the honours with a 37-26 success.

The last five meetings have ended

Dec 1, 2018 Exmouth 26, Brixham 37

Sep 30, 2017 Exmouth 16, Brixham 15

Jan 23, 2016 Exmouth 21, Brixham 15

Jan 10, 2015 Exmouth 51, Brixham 10

Mar 2, 2013 Exmouth 20, Brixham 15

In terms of the league campaign so far for Brixham, they have lost all three of their away games so far. Their first away game of the campaign for them saw them lose 14-9 at Weston-super-Mare.

Two weeks later they went down 28-9 at Bracknell and, in their most recent away league game, they were beaten 27-16 at Drybrook.

