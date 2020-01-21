Exmouth 2nds up to second in the table after seeing off Okehampton

Sam Fullthorpe in action for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win over Okehampton 2nd XV. Picture: ERFC Archant

Exmouth 2nd XV climbed into second place in the Devon Merit Table One after a 19-12 home win over last season's Merit Table champions Okehampton.

Dan Sanders in action for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win over Okehampton 2nd XV. Picture: ERFC Dan Sanders in action for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win over Okehampton 2nd XV. Picture: ERFC

It was certainly a rare home game for the Cockles' second XV - their previous Imperial Ground outing had been back in October!

A feature of the Exmouth performance was that once again the forwards showed their combined power and strength and that, in turn, ensured the backs got good ball to work with.

The first Exmouth try was scored by Jack Downie with skipper Sam Fulthorpe tucking away the conversion.

The visitors hit back with a try of their own before Jacob Unwin went in from a barn-storming run that began on the halfway line and again Fulthorpe sent the conversion over for his side to troop off at the break leading 14-5.

Lineout action from the Exmouth 2nd XV win over Okehampton 2nd XV. Picture: ERFC Lineout action from the Exmouth 2nd XV win over Okehampton 2nd XV. Picture: ERFC

The second half action was much more attritional with much of the play condensed into the middle third of the pitch.

Okehampton scored first after the break with a converted try that closed the margin to one of just two points.

There followed passages of play that saw a combination of big carries and even bigger hits from Dan Carey and Joe Harris, with strong support from Ethan Langson Justice and the returning Jack Madge who set up an excellent platform for the pace they have out wide to come into play. It was also good to see a member of the current Cockles colts, Thomas Pengilley, make a couple of excellent line breaks to cut open the Okehampton defence. The win was not sealed until the contest moved into its final 10 minutes with Dan Sanders out-running a couple of opposing players to the line to complete the scoring.

Next up for the Cockles 2nd XV is a rearranged league fixture at Paignton on Saturday (January 25).