Exmouth 2nds score five tries in home win over Cullompton II

Action from the Exmouth 2nd XV win over Cullompton 2nds. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Exmouth 2nd XV were in fine form as they racked up an impressive 29-10 home win over Cullompton 2nds.

Conditions were testing for both sets of players, but the Cockles adapted well and managed the contest with a degree of comfort from first whistle to last.

First-half tries from front row Callum Wood and Andy Lendon, both converted by Sam Fulthorpe, saw the Cockles second string into a 14-0 lead. Harvey Ridgeway added a third try before Cully got one back and the half-time whistle blew with the Cockles 19-5 to the good. After the break there were further home tries from Connor Smithers and Oli Justice before the visitors got their second try.

The Cockles' Man of the Match honour went to club stalwart Paul Flower, who played a full 80 minutes for the first time in a while.