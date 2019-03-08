Advanced search

Exmouth 2nds score 11 tries in big win at Paignton

PUBLISHED: 13:40 12 March 2019

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Exmouth 2nd XV maintained their bid for Devon Merit Table honours as they ran in no fewer than 11 tries on a 69-10 success at Paignton 2nd XV.

The contest was also treated to some fine kicking from Harry Ottaway, who kicked seven conversions.

The contest was effectively over by half-time with Exmouth leading 33-3, with tries from James Goss, Connor Smithers, Ethan Langson Justice, James Willmott and Jack Greenaway (with four conversions), countered by a solitary penalty from the hosts.

It was similar fare after the break with Harvey Ridgeway (2), James Willmott, back rower Matt Seager (2) and Owain Brinkworth all crossing the whitewash and Ottaway tucked away another three conversions to complete the scoring.

Although the Cockles were too strong for their rivals, the game can be marked by a strong performance from evergreen Paul Flower at prop, who worked hard with the rest of the forwards to get field position for younger backs to do the damage.

The fixture also afforded the Cockles the opportunity to give further game time to a number of their colts, who are all beginning to find their feet in the senior game.

