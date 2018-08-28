Advanced search

Exmouth 2nds bag clean sheet win over Exeter Engineers

PUBLISHED: 09:22 24 January 2019

Action from the Exmouth Nomads meeting with Topsham. Nomads player Jake Sharp scores one of the Nomads tries. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Action from the Exmouth Nomads meeting with Topsham. Nomads player Jake Sharp scores one of the Nomads tries. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Archant

Disappointing that original opponents Ivybridge 2nd XV cried off, Exmouth 2nd XV secured a last-minute fixture against Exeter Engineers from Exeter University.

With both teams looking for a good workout, it was an entertaining encounter that saw the Cockles field four senior colts: Jack Greenaway, Owain Brinkworth, Ben Mellor and Bertie Hughes, Hughes scoring one of the tries.

All four of the colts made good contributions and certainly look promising prospects for the future. As a senior member at the Cockles remarked: “It is great to see young players progressing through the club’s junior teams.”

In terms of the action, a contest played out in a great spirit, the Cockles won 33-0 with a hallmark of the success being a fine all-round team show.

