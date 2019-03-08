Exmouth 2nd XV run in eight tries in emphatic win at Ivybridge

Callum Wood scores for Exmouth 2nds in the win at Ivybridge. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

A strong Exmouth 2nd XV were 54-14 winners on their visit to Ivybridge for a rearranged Merit Table fixture.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Cockles kept up their chase for divisional top honour, running in eight tries, and they also had another 14 point tally from the boot of Harry Ottaway.

After some even-steven play in the first half, the Cockles found their feet and began to impose themselves.

Tries from Henry Goldson, Matt Seager and Jake Inglis, all converted by Ottaway, were answered by the hosts with a converted try of their own.

That all meant that, when half-time arrived, Exmouth held a 21-7 lead. The Cockles blasted out of the blocks from the re-start and ran in five further tries.

Prop Callum Wood crossed for two of them and Erin Inglis also bagged a brace with the other try scored by prop Paul Flower.

Harry Ottaway slotted four conversions.