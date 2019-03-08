Exmouth 2nd XV in fine form as they defeat Okehampton on their own turf

Exmouth II XV claimed a fourth successive Devon Merit One table success as they won 24-12 at Okehampton 2nd XV,

Having seen their previous two matches called off after opposition clubs were unable to field teams against them, just seeing action was a bonus for the Cockles second string.

Last season, Okehampton 2nd XV ended the campaign as Devon Merit table one champions and in the two meetings between the sides in the last campaign, one was drawn and the other won by Okehampton,

However, the Cockles dominated this encounter and scored tries through Jack Downie, Jake James Graham, Matt Seager and Andrew Smith with the conversion duty down to Sam Fulthorpe.

The home side did get two scores of their own, but it was not enough to challenge a tight, assured performance from the Cockles.

The Cockles and Devonport Services Pilgrims are now the only teams to still sport a perfect 100 per cent record in the lead this season.