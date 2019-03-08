Advanced search

Exmouth 2nd XV in fine form as they defeat Okehampton on their own turf

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 October 2019

Archant

Exmouth II XV claimed a fourth successive Devon Merit One table success as they won 24-12 at Okehampton 2nd XV,

Having seen their previous two matches called off after opposition clubs were unable to field teams against them, just seeing action was a bonus for the Cockles second string.

Last season, Okehampton 2nd XV ended the campaign as Devon Merit table one champions and in the two meetings between the sides in the last campaign, one was drawn and the other won by Okehampton,

However, the Cockles dominated this encounter and scored tries through Jack Downie, Jake James Graham, Matt Seager and Andrew Smith with the conversion duty down to Sam Fulthorpe.

The home side did get two scores of their own, but it was not enough to challenge a tight, assured performance from the Cockles.

The Cockles and Devonport Services Pilgrims are now the only teams to still sport a perfect 100 per cent record in the lead this season.

Most Read

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Most Read

Bystock car park no longer open to the public but nature reserve is

Heath week at Bystock nature reserve. Ref exe 31 18TI 9015. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans to house 30 caravans in Exmouth field refused over fears it could ‘hinder’ Dinan Way extension

Dinan Way junction. Ref exe 05-16AW 8319. Picture: Alex Walton

Woman pulled from house fire in Exmouth by firefighters

Fire engine

Row breaks out over ownership of village hall

Lympstone Village Hall. Picture: Google

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

East Budleigh Reserves held at home by Lapford

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Williams scores six tries as Withy ladies trounce Teignmouth

Rugby ball.

Budleigh’s indoor bowlers launch new term with win at Isca

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth 2nd XV in fine form as they defeat Okehampton on their own turf

Knott hat-trick as Brixington Blues U15s net six against Exeter Panthers

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists