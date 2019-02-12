Exmouth 2nd XV hooker Goss stars in win at Newton Abbot 2nds

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Exmouth 2nd XV served up another excellent team performance with a number of stand-out shifts from some of the youngest members of the team as they ran in seven tries on their way to a 43-22 win at Newton Abbot 2nd XV.

The Cockles travelled with a squad that included current colts Jack Greenaway and Owain Brinkworth and both featured well in what was a Merit Table fixture.

Prop Matt Fowler scored the first try and the conversion was tucked away by fly-half Tom Steer, who went on to kick three more conversions during the contest.

Erin Inglis touched down for the Cockles’ second try and this was followed by tries from Fin Marks and Connor Smithers.

It was not all one-way though and the home side scored three tries of their own to leave the half-time score one of 22-17 to Exmouth. After the break it was very much a case of ‘Cockles control’! The home side did manage one further score, but the Cockles, who enjoyed supremacy in most phases of the game, looked intent on getting their bid to reach the top of the table back on track. The forward pack dominated and pace in the backs created the scoring platform. Scrum-half Sam Fulthorpe bagged a brace of tries and the final score came from winger Harvey Ridgeway, who outpaced the defence to complete the try scoring. In a great team performance it was hooker James Goss, who recently made his 1st XV debut, who put in a Man of the Match performance. He was an absolute nuisance and was destructive throughout the game. The win leaves the Cockles sitting second in the table, just one point behind leaders Okehampton, which all makes for a thrilling situation through to the end of the campaign.