Exmouth 2nd XV dominate throughout comprehensive win at Tiverton

Exmouth 2nd XV in a huddle at the end of their game at Tiverton. Picture: EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Exmouth 2nd XV continued their pursuit of the table-toppers in Devon Merit Table One with a comprehensive 34-7 success at Tiverton.

(Left to right) Joe Harris (skipper), Martin Westaway and Ian Dunstan in action for Exmouth 2nd XV at Tiverton. Picture: ERFC (Left to right) Joe Harris (skipper), Martin Westaway and Ian Dunstan in action for Exmouth 2nd XV at Tiverton. Picture: ERFC

In what was a dominant all-round display, the Cockles second XV never looked like doing anything other than win the contest with a feature of the success being a powerful forward pack and slippery backs!

Indeed, had it not been for such a heavy playing surface, the final margin of victory would surely have been greater!

First half tries from centre's James Willmott and Dan Sanders, who crossed the whitewash twice, together with a Tom Steer conversion, saw the Cockles into the break with a 17-0 lead.

After the break, front row Dan Carey added the bonus point try before the home side finally registered their first points with a converted try.

The Exmouth forward pack fronted up against a physical Tiverton pack and backs used the free-flowing ball supply to their best advantage.

Winger Harvey Ridgeway ran in two further tries one of which was converted by Tom Steer to complete the scoring.

Post match, Cockles 2nd XV team manager Robbie Lowe singled out Matt Seager for particular mention for his livewire performance.

Skipper Joe Harris was also full of praise for the work of Martin Westaway and Ian Dunstan in the second row engine room while the pair also put their experience to work in the line-outs. -

Next up, this coming Saturday (January 18) the Cockles entertain last season's divisional champions Okehampton 2nds at the Imperial Ground and this has the hallmarks of being a terrific contest!

There were no games for either the Exmouth Nomads or the Cockles' colts as both sets of scheduled opposition cried off!