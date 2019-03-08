Advanced search

Exmouth 2nd XV battle well in defeat to Barnstaple II

PUBLISHED: 12:29 22 October 2019

Action from the Exmouth 2nd XV meeting with Barnstaple LL. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Archant

Exmouth 2nd XV endured a 'tough time' when they entertained Barnstaple II.

Barum won the match 55-29, but the Cockles gave a good account of themselves and their performance was certainly not short on effort.

The home tries were scored by Ned Mills, Connor Smithers, Matt Seager, Andy Lendon and Henry Goldson and there were a brace of conversions tucked away by Sam Fulthope.

Despite the defeat the Cockles remain top of the Devon Merit Table One.

