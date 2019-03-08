Exmouth 2nd XV battle well in defeat to Barnstaple II
PUBLISHED: 12:29 22 October 2019
Archant
Exmouth 2nd XV endured a 'tough time' when they entertained Barnstaple II.
Barum won the match 55-29, but the Cockles gave a good account of themselves and their performance was certainly not short on effort.
The home tries were scored by Ned Mills, Connor Smithers, Matt Seager, Andy Lendon and Henry Goldson and there were a brace of conversions tucked away by Sam Fulthope.
Despite the defeat the Cockles remain top of the Devon Merit Table One.