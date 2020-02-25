Advanced search

Exmouth 2nd XV and Nomads both in Saturday action

PUBLISHED: 14:07 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 25 February 2020

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

This coming Saturday (February 29), both the Cockles' second team and the Nomads (third XV) resume their respective bids for divisional honours.

The second XV, who currently sit third in the Devon Merit Table One, have games in hand to take them above both table-toppers.

Barnstaple II, who top them by 13 points, have played three games more than the Cockles. Second are Devonport Services Pilgrims, who sit three points better off than the Cockles, but the Plymouth side have played two games more.

Indeed, one of the Cockles' games they will play in the closing weeks of the season will be against Devonport Services.

This Saturday, the Cockles are in home action when they take on Brixham Crusaders who sit second bottom having won four and lost eight of their 12 league games so far this season.

The Nomads still top their league, though second-placed Sidmouth are just three points behind and they have a game in hand.

This has certainly been a competitive season for the Nomads who have been playing on a regular basis against well-drilled second XVs from around the county.

This Saturday Nomads travel to face an Exeter Athletic side who sit third bottom having lost five and won eight in their Devon Merit Table Two campaign so far this season.

When the sides were met in Exmouth on October 12, Nomads were handed a walkover win.

