Ethan Langson Justice scores try double as Exmouth 2nd XV win at Crediton

PUBLISHED: 20:39 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:39 08 April 2019

Dan Armstrong in action for Exmouth 2nds during the win over Crediton 2nds. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Dan Armstrong in action for Exmouth 2nds during the win over Crediton 2nds. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Exmouth 2nds made the short journey to Crediton with a side bolstered by young players from current and recent Colts and gave a senior debut to Charlie Mears, and it was the Cockles who returned with the points after a 45-7 success.

Alex Goldman in action for Exmouth 2nds during the win over Crediton 2nds. Picture EXMOUTH RFCAlex Goldman in action for Exmouth 2nds during the win over Crediton 2nds. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

With regular team manager Rob Lowe at the past players’ reunion being held at the Imperial Ground prior to the final home South West Premier game of the season, Joe Harris stepped in to guide the squad through the afternoon.

The Cockles’ second string was in fine form and, from the first whistle, set out their stall to play some enterprising rugby.

Tries were scored by Will Hockin, Sam Fulthorpe, Alex Goldman and Will Bright with Harry Ottaway adding two conversions before Crediton got their only converted score of the afternoon to leave the teams trooping off at the break with the Cockles 24-7 to the good.

After the break the Cockles’ dominance continued as Ethan Langson Justice scored a brace of tries and Jake Inglis also crossed the whitewash while Harry Ottaway added three more conversions.

The Cockles now sit on even points with Okehampton at the Top of Devon Merit Table One. The West Devon outfit has a game in hand and better points difference, which suggests they will go on and take top spot. However, there is a clear determination in the Cockles’ camp to keep the pressure on in the top honour race right through to the final kick of the campaign.

The Cockles complete their league programme this Saturday (April 13) with a visit to Cullompton.

