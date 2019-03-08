Advanced search

Win

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

PUBLISHED: 09:39 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 07 November 2019

Rugby ball.

Rugby ball.

Archant

We are giving one lucky rugby fan the chance to carry the ball out for England Women's game against France.

The Red Roses return to Sandy Park on Saturday, November 16 to take on Les Bleues in a Quilter International and we are looking for a young rugby fan to act as official ball carrier for the game.

The winner will get to walk out on the pitch alongside the match officials and the teams for the national anthems, carrying the ball that will be used to kick off the game.

Entrants must be between eight and 14 years old and must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The winner will also be responsible for their own travel arrangements.

To enter, answer the simple question - 'Why would you like to be the England ball carrier?' to mediaRFU@rfu.com. Make sure to include your name, age, email address and the name of your local rugby club in your email.

Entries close at 5pm on Tuesday, November 12.

