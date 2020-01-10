East Budleigh downed by high-flying Eagles

East Budleigh returned to new year action with a trip to Tiverton to take on the 100 per cent record of Elmore in Macron League Two, but ended beaten 4-1, writes Mark Auton.

On a poor surface that maybe should not have been played on, Budleigh were two down at half-time.

A second-half goal for Hugo Demetre was the highlight for the Jays, who saw the hosts strike twice more for the win.

This Saturday (January 11) Budleigh entertain the same side at Vicarage Road looking to once again put a dent in the Eagles' perfect record.

Saturday's match kicks-off at 2.15pm.