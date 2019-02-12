Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Downie try double as Exmouth 2nds defeat Barnstaple 2nds

PUBLISHED: 10:19 06 March 2019

Jack Downie, the Exmouth 2nd XV man of the Match in the thrilling game with Okehampton that saw the Cockles narrowly beaten. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Jack Downie, the Exmouth 2nd XV man of the Match in the thrilling game with Okehampton that saw the Cockles narrowly beaten. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Archant

Exmouth 2nds recorded an impressive 25-10 victory over Barnstaple 2nds to maintain their chase of the top honour in the Devon Merit Table One.

With Barum sitting second in the table before kick-off, the Cockles, who were able to field a strong line-up, knew they would have to work hard if they were to gain a victory. Exmouth scored first with Jack Downie crossing the try line and, when Harry Ottaway tucked away a penalty, the Cockles led 8-0.

Barnstaple hit back with an unconverted try and then scored a second try to edge into a 10-8 lead.

The physicality of the contest led to the Cockles losing both Ned Mills and Andy Lendon to injury.

However, the Cockles replacements ensured the tempo of the performance did not change and, when Will Hockin crossed for a try, Exmouth were back in the lead at 13-10. Once ahead, with James Goss, Matt Seager and Harvey Ridgeway in the thick of the action, it was no more than they deserved when tries from Dan Armstrong and a second from Downie (his try converted by Ottaway) meant that the Cockles were able to close out a four try bonus point victory.

At the end of a thrilling encounter, it was the young Exmouth lads, including a couple of current Colts, who deserved the main applause from an appreciative crowd of spectators.

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exmouth animal rescuer’s sadness after dumped lizard blinded and choked by tumours is put to sleep

The severely ill bearded dragon found dumped in a box in Exeter. Picture: CJS Exotics

Most Read

Exmouth pensioner scared to live in her own home after gang of yobs smash her front door with stones

Val West with her damaged door. Ref exe 10 19TI 0678. Picture: Terry Ife

New owner of Exmouth business earmarks trading success

Deborah Farley with Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Unique Boutique

Seafront attractions cost taxpayer nearly £300,000

The new Jurassic-theme play park at the Queens Drive Space

Traffic fears over Tesco plans for loading bay

The parking spaces in front of SM Prior and Sons are subject to an application to create a single loading bay. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

Exmouth animal rescuer’s sadness after dumped lizard blinded and choked by tumours is put to sleep

The severely ill bearded dragon found dumped in a box in Exeter. Picture: CJS Exotics

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Downie try double as Exmouth 2nds defeat Barnstaple 2nds

Jack Downie, the Exmouth 2nd XV man of the Match in the thrilling game with Okehampton that saw the Cockles narrowly beaten. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon Tennis Academy players sparkle during a busy February

East Devon Tennis Academy duo Darcie Marton and Jess Johnson. Picture EAST DEVON TENNIS ACADEMY

Exmouth Harriers impress at Bideford Half Marathon

Des White receives his first overall in the M60 category after the final leg of the Westward League Cross Country Series in Redruth. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

Budleigh Reserves suffer disappointing defeat at Axmouth

Football

Watts impresses as Exmouth Town U13s net six against Stoke Hill

Otterton at home to Kentisbeare. Ref shsp 40-16TI 9027. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists