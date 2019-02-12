Downie try double as Exmouth 2nds defeat Barnstaple 2nds

Jack Downie, the Exmouth 2nd XV man of the Match in the thrilling game with Okehampton that saw the Cockles narrowly beaten. Picture EXMOUTH RFC Archant

Exmouth 2nds recorded an impressive 25-10 victory over Barnstaple 2nds to maintain their chase of the top honour in the Devon Merit Table One.

With Barum sitting second in the table before kick-off, the Cockles, who were able to field a strong line-up, knew they would have to work hard if they were to gain a victory. Exmouth scored first with Jack Downie crossing the try line and, when Harry Ottaway tucked away a penalty, the Cockles led 8-0.

Barnstaple hit back with an unconverted try and then scored a second try to edge into a 10-8 lead.

The physicality of the contest led to the Cockles losing both Ned Mills and Andy Lendon to injury.

However, the Cockles replacements ensured the tempo of the performance did not change and, when Will Hockin crossed for a try, Exmouth were back in the lead at 13-10. Once ahead, with James Goss, Matt Seager and Harvey Ridgeway in the thick of the action, it was no more than they deserved when tries from Dan Armstrong and a second from Downie (his try converted by Ottaway) meant that the Cockles were able to close out a four try bonus point victory.

At the end of a thrilling encounter, it was the young Exmouth lads, including a couple of current Colts, who deserved the main applause from an appreciative crowd of spectators.