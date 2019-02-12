Advanced search

Downie stars as Exmouth 2nds are edged out in titanic tussle with Okehampton

PUBLISHED: 13:24 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:24 19 February 2019

Jack Downie, the Exmouth 2nd XV man of the Match in the thrilling game with Okehampton that saw the Cockles narrowly beaten. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Exmouth 2nd XV were edged out 24-17 in a titanic Devon Merit Table One top-of-the-table clash with visiting Okehampton.

Okehampton have been the form team all season, although the Cockles had drawn with them when the pair met for the first time this season.

The visitors certainly began the game with the confidence of a table-topping team and they struck early with a brace of converted tries to lead 14-0.

The Cockles dug deep and hit back, scoring two tries of their own, one of them with a conversion and the teams trooped off at the break with Okehampton holding a two point lead, 14-12.

The Cockles made a flying start to the second half and, with a well-worked catch-and-drive move, took the lead for the first time at 17-14.

It was Okehampton’s turn to show a response and this they did, though they were aided by an increasing penalty count against the young Cockles. They scored with a converted try as the lead changed hands again and when they were given the chance of another penalty kick, it was taken and the lead was stretched to one of seven points at 24-17.

Despite heroic effort, Exmouth attack was thwarted time and again. Seeking a score that would tie the game, again they came up short. A slightly disjointed pack, through game time injury, the Cockles possibly stretched the Okehampton defence; indeed, Jack Downie, voted Man of the Match, cut through several times, but could not find the final link to grab a share of the game.

Tries from Jack Downie, Jake Inglis, Ross Matthews and a conversion from Sam Fulthorpe completed the Exmouth points tally.

On Saturday (February 23) the Cockles 2nd XV have another tough task as they take on Barnstaple 2nd XV.

