Davis delight - Luke scores four tries as Withy put Plymouth Argaum to the sword

Luke Davis scores one of his four tries in the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS Archant

Luke Davis scored four of the 10 Withy tries that saw the Devon One table-toppers comfortably despatch Plymouth Argaum to the tune of a 68-0 success.

Action from the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS Action from the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS

Withy made a bright start and, after a period of encampment in the Argaum 22, fly-half Glenn Channing chipped the ball forward for Neil Williams to run onto and he off-loaded to Jack Fear to score the opening try in the 14th minute.

Three minutes later another accurate chip-kick from Channing was dropped by the Argaum full-back which enabled Ben West to gather and score.

A period of poor discipline from Withy over the next 10cminutes saw a string of penalties go against the home side and they also picked up two yellow cards, one for George Toomey on 24 minutes and one for Joe Blyth on 33 minutes.

However, despite being two men down, Withy were able to keep the visitors at arms length and indeed, it was they who scored next with a move that involved Neil Williams and Tom Croal prior to Luke Davis scoring the try in the 39th minute.

Joe Blyth scores a try in the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS Joe Blyth scores a try in the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS

There was still first half time left for full-back Davis to show excellent pace to run in his second try and Withy trooped off at the break sporting a 26-0 lead.

Withy began the second half as they ended the first and it was a case of desperate visiting defence for the first 13 minutes of the half before half-time replacement Ben Dawson broke away from a tackle to run down the right hand wing to score under the posts for a converted try.

Joe Blyth crossed soon after for try number six and then George Toomey played a great show-and-go dummy pass to outfox the visiting rear guard and score and another successful Channing conversion took the score to 47-0 after an hour of the contest.

Davis took centre stage with tries three and four for him in the 65th and 69th minutes and then Neil Williams, showing his versatility playing at inside centre instead of his usual back row position, completed the day's scoring with a powerful charge down the middle of the pitch to score the 10th and final try of another excellent all-round Withy performance.

Action from the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS Action from the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS

Withy have no league game this coming Saturday (January 25) and they are back in Devon One action on February 1, when they entertain fourth placed Exeter Saracens at Raleigh Park.

There is some home action this Saturday though with the Withy 2nd XV having their second run out of the season when they host Topsham 2nd XV (2.30pm).