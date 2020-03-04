Davis, Croal and Langabeer score as Withy Colts win at Teignmouth

Action from the Withycombe Colts win over Teignmouth. Picture: IAIN COOPER Archant

Withycombe Colts were impressive 19-5 winners when they travelled to Bitton Park, Teignmouth for their latest Merit Table fixture.

Playing in the first half with a strong wind behind them, Withy took possession from the home opening kick, but the ball was lost to give the home side an early scrum, but the Withy defence was up to the challenge.

Withy were soon on the front foot and, after stringing together some neat phases they opened the scoring with Luke Davies taking a fine inside pass from Ben Wilkinson before crossing the try line in the corner. Will Cooper rifled the conversion between the posts and Withy held an early 7-0 lead.

More sustained pressure from Withy continued, but the home defence stood firm and, when play switched to the opposite end of the Teignmouth pitch, Withy centre Tom Croal went over for the try and another successful Cooper conversion saw the visiting side into a 14-0 lead.

The home side then enjoyed a period of possession and they gained good field position, though Withy were caused many of their own problems, conceding a number of 'sloppy' penalties.

However, once again the Withy defence was both organised and disciplined and the half-time whistle blew to see the visiting side troop off at the break with a 14-0 lead.

Withy made a number of changes at the break to give game time to the wider squad and that might have had something to do with the home side enjoying the brighter star as the 'changes' settled into the Withy play. During this spell of home dominance they scored an unconverted try, but Withy were soon back on the front foot and, with a good attacking line out, a quick pass inside to Harry Langabeer broke through the defensive line to score the third try of the day.

Teignmouth responded well and it needed some strong tackling to keep them at arms length. Meanwhile, Withy were constantly probing to find ways through the home ranks, but they were let down a number of times with a poor final pass.

The final quarter was end-to-end, but both defences stood firm and there were no further points scored as Withy closed the game out to win 19-5.

