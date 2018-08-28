Advanced search

Danni Phillips try hat-trick as Withy ladies chalk up 50 points in win at Totnes

PUBLISHED: 15:24 08 January 2019

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth at home to Kingsbridge. shsp 49 18TI 6071. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Withycombe ladies started their 2019 fixture schedule with a superb all-round show that saw them score eight tries in a 50-5 win at Totnes.

The packs were evenly matched throughout the game, but in possession Withies were able to lay a platform that enabled the backs to move through the gears and exploit the spaces created.

The first quarter of the contest was even-steven in terms of possession, though Withy looked the more composed.

The resolute Totnes defence was eventually broken when Danni Philips went clear to score under the posts and Enya Surtees tucked away the conversion.

Surtees then scored a try in the corner. This seemed to galvanise the hosts and their forwards gained some momentum with a series of drives.

Despite the Withy defence standing firm for some time, a penalty created a gap for Totness to cross the line for what was to be their only points of the afternoon.

Almost immediately from the restart, Totnes tried to clear their lines, but the ball was kicked invitingly to fullback Bridget Culver, who evaded several tackles to run in under the posts. Shortly before half-time, Amy Gillard pounced on some hesitation in defence to give some breathing space for the Exmouth side.

The second half saw a better game of territory by Withy and both Phillips and Surtees made inroads into the Totness line with a mixture of pace and aggression.

Indeed, it was Phillips who scored the opening try of the second half as she powered her way through.

Sian Williams and Molly Tregedeon came close to scoring, with the latter making the ball available for Culver to cross from close range for her second try.

With Withy in full flow, it was no surprise when they scored again with a terrific move initiated by ‘Forward of the Match’ Carol Glover that ended with Phillips completing her hat-trick of tries.

Next came a move launched by ‘Back of the Match’ Katie Down, with the eventual try scorer being Jen Brammer, who used her pace to get clear and dot down under the posts.

Surtees slotted home her fifth conversion to take the score to 50 points and Withy trooped off at full time having recorded their biggest league win.

Withycombe ladies are a fabulous bunch to be involved with and they are always delighted to welcome new players. They train at the club’s Raleigh Park home and anyone interested in giving rugby a try is welcome to get along and join in.

