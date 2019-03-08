Cullen appointed club captain at Withycombe RFC

The chairman and committee of Withycombe RFC are delighted to announce that club stalwart Liam Cullen has been appointed as club captain for the forthcoming season, writes Adam Curtis.

Cullen will be taking up the new role as he begins his sixth season at Raleigh Park.

On being told the news of his appointment, Culllen said: "Firstly, I'd just like to say how excited I am at being appointed club captain for the 2019/20 season.

"With a new coaching team for our ladies and 1st XV head coach in Sam having a full pre-season to implement his ideas and integrate some exciting colts into the senior ranks, and, along with the continued success of the junior section, the coming campaign has all the ingredients to be a successful season for everyone involved at the club.

"Being at the forefront of such an exciting time for the club is a challenge I'm looking forward to and I can't wait to begin the season."

Cullen's skills on the pitch as well as his team spirited nature hasn't gone unnoticed by his fellow teammates as he's also earned himself the highly coveted 'Player's Player' Award at the 2017 & 2018 Club Awards Nights, so they too will be pleased with the appointment.

Withycombe Director of Rugby, Rick Libbey said: "Liam has been with the club for many years and always offered a consistent uncompromising style of rugby.

"One of our more experienced players and one who genuinely leads form the front. As captain, Liam will provide inspirational leadership on and off the field.

The players, coaches and all members of the club wish Liam all the very best for this coming season. He has the total respect of all at Raleigh Park."

The very best of luck to Liam from us all in your very much deserved role!